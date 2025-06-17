A rare black adder – one of the UK’s only venomous snakes – was spotted in Dartmoor on Friday 13.

Max Piper's image of a rare black adder

Wildlife enthusiast Max Piper was stunned when he came across the melanistic adder, a jet-black version of Britain’s most feared reptile, while walking the moors.

The sleek beast was coiled up on the grass and Max managed to capture a photo of it before it slithered away.

Sharing his encounter on his Facebook in the Dartmoor Public Group, he wrote: "A surreal moment to stumble upon a gorgeous melanistic (black) adder this afternoon.

"These are rare, and this is only the second one I've ever seen, but most people have probably not encountered an adder of this colour shade before... so I am lucky to have now seen two up to this date."

The large snake quickly became a viral sensation, with social media users both mesmerised and horrified.

One said: “I didn’t realise you can get snakes here that big. Beautiful – but not something I want to meet on a walk.”

Another added: “Saw one on the coast path at Mortehoe a few years ago – not as big as this though.”

Others were simply in awe: “How beautiful is that!”, “Awesome!”, and “What an incredible find – stunning!”

While adders are usually grey or brown with a zig-zag pattern, melanistic ones are completely black – making them ultra-rare and harder to spot in the wild.

But experts warn that although the snakes are shy and don’t seek confrontation, they can bite if startled – and it can be serious.

A spokesperson from the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation said: “The adder is Britain’s only venomous snake. While the likelihood of being bitten is very small, it does happen.

“Adder bites are potentially serious – especially for children and pets – but effective treatment is available.”

The snake – often wrongly feared – is a protected species under UK law, and is usually seen between March and October.

Experts say if you spot one, keep dogs on leads and give the reptile plenty of space.

As one commenter put it: “These poor little animals are timid and vulnerable. They don’t want to hurt anyone – they just want to be left alone, comfy in their little happenstance.”