Red grape juice could be an alternative to Viagra for men suffering from erectile dysfunction

The fruit drink reduces the risk of erectile dysfunction by up to 80 per cent while many other drinks have little effect on the issue.

Scientists are now encouraging men over the age of 40 to drink at least five glasses every week.

Experts at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in China studied the drinking habits of 1,500 middle-aged men and compared the data with how many reported arousal problems.

The findings showed that, out of nine separate drinks, only grape juice seemed to have a significant impact down below -with red stronger than white.

This is because red varieties of grapes have higher levels of phenols - plant chemicals that maintain the health of the arteries and prevent the restriction of blood flow to the genitals.

A report said: "We suggest men - especially those over 40 - may benefit from consuming grape juice more than five times a week to reduce the risk of erectile dysfunction."