Red wine and chocolate slashes a person's risk of dementia.

A study has found that indulging in alcohol and sweet treats is beneficial for the brain as both contain ingredients full of antioxidants.

Scientists studied the diets of 122,000 British adults found that those who ate the most flavonoids – chemicals found in the grapes used to make wine and the cocoa beans found in dark chocolate – were at a 28 per cent lower risk of dementia than those who consumed the least.

Dr. Amy Jennings, study author at Queen's University in Belfast, said: "These results provide a clear public health message.

"They suggest that a simple increase in daily consumption of flavonoid-rich foods may lower dementia risk.

"Currently there is no effective treatment for the disease so preventive interventions to improve health should continue to be a priority."