Boozing after exercise doesn't prevent people from getting fit.

Drinking beer after exercise isn't so bad

Many fear that drinking a few pints after getting a sweat on will ruin all the hard work put into physical activity but a scientist says that it isn't something to be concerned about.

Professor James Betts, a recovery expert from the University of Bath, explained that the body should recover from drinking the following day and only elite athletes should abstain from a tipple.

He said: "We're often as sports nutritionists telling people to drink after exercise to rehydrate.

"There are slightly better ways to rehydrate with formal rehydration electrolyte drinks or even milk for example, but beer certainly isn't a lot worse than lots of other things.

"If you start drinking beers you will pee a bit more, but you're also drinking large quantities of fluids."