The Rendlesham UFO incident was actually a secret weapons test conducted by the British and American governments, a new documentary alleges.

Peter Parish's sketch of the Rendlesham events

Flying saucer researcher and filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee claims six unidentified craft landed at Rendlesham Forest, near RAF Woodbridge and RAF Bentwaters in Suffolk, England, in December 1980.

His belief comes as he got his hands on a "detailed and annotated sketch" by Peter Parish, one of the first investigators of the case - of which military personnel reported spotting lights and a triangular-shaped craft in the forest.

The annotations on the sketch show a main craft landed before a recovery team came in and cleared trees to access a helicopter with a winch that lifted it out of the forest and to the Woodbridge base.

Mark thinks that if this is accurate, the "US military in conjunction with the UK" tested "a new advanced craft on its own base and servicemen".

This, as well as other records from the Great British UFO Learning Centre, are being used as the basis for Mark's new film, 'The Rendlesham UFO - The British Roswell'.

He said: "I have found a detailed and annotated sketch made by one of the first investigators of this case - Peter Parish.

"He made this sketch for the Deputy base Commander Colonel Halt, and I'm not aware that this has been made public.

"It states that there were AT LEAST six craft that landed and as well as the military witnesses - one of these craft was seen landing by the Territorial Army who were camping nearby.

"They said that where it landed the sand turned to glass!

"A dog walker was said to have seen men in silver suits covering up a silver object at the impact site!

"What was seen here was super advanced physics in a top-secret craft, possibly developed locally at the Orford Ness secret research base just a few miles away."

The event - in which one witness alleged to have encountered a landed craft that emitted a mysterious light - was officially documented by the US Air Force, however, an explanation was not given.

Mark always used to think the Rendlesham case was "our best evidence of an extra-terrestrial craft landing", but his opinion has now shifted.

He thinks the "UK government was working alongside its NATO ally the US to develop new weapons using advanced theoretical physics".

The filmmaker continued: "As Professor Simon Holland (ex-BBC science editor and NASA filmmaker) has told me ever since the Manhattan Project, governments and their military have wanted to weaponise physics, and I really think this is what was seen at Rendlesham.

"It also accounts for all the health issues that the servicemen involved had since then and how eventually the US military has admitted liability and awarded them disability payments.

"This is why (Margaret) Thatcher said - You can't tell the people."

See the trailer for the film here - youtu.be/VNTGwBQCO4I.