A statue of a naked Donald Trump has been branded "deplorable" by Republicans.

The giant effigy of the former United States President - which stands 43 feet tall - has been put up near Las Vegas on a plot of land just off a highway, and the origin of the sculpture is unclear.

The Nevada Republican Party has said it "strongly condemns the deplorable statue", claiming it is meant to "shock" instead of prompt "meaningful conversation".

In a statement, the party continued: "While families drive through Las Vegas, they are forced to view this offensive marionette, designed intentionally for shock value rather than meaningful dialogue."

A spokesperson for the anoynmyous artist behind the project has revealed the installation - which was due to be removed this week and taken to "key swing states" - is called Crooked and Obscence.

They told TV station KSNV: "[The statue is] 43ft tall, 10ft wide… weighs 6,000lbs, and is made of foam over rebar."

The goal of the statue is to "ignite conversation", but the Republicans aren't happy.

"President Trump and Republicans are focused on delivering results that matter - reducing inflation, securing our borders, creating jobs, and ensuring a brighter future for all Americans.

"While Democrats, especially Kamala Harris, continue to prioritise shock value over substance."