Bris named David and Joanne are the unluckiest people and are likely to lodge compensation claims, a study finds.

The unluckiest names for Brits have been revealed

Davids are 20 per cent more likely to claim compensation after slipping, tripping or falling over, as well as being involved in a road incident.

Meanwhile, Joannes top the chart of female names that are likely to file a compensation claim at around 5 per cent.

Elsewhere, men called James, Stephen, Andrew and Chris, are also likely to want compensation, as are women named Karen, Emma, Clare and Lisa.

Reacting to the study - created by Playcasino - Taila Henderson, a spokeswoman for Edwards Hoyle Solicitors, is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "Next time you slip, trip or burn your dinner, you might just blame your name - and back it up."