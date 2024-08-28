Robots could be doing human chores in the next five years.

Experts claim that the bots could become a fixture in the home and part of daily life as the public will soon be able to afford the automatons and use them as servants.

Yao Yunchang, from the Humanoid Robot Innovation Centre in China, said: "We anticipate that humanoid robots could see large-scale applications in industrial settings as early as next year or the year after.

"We should see some trial deployments in service scenarios as early as next year. This could lead to a reduction in costs.

"It's likely we'll see robots in households within five to 10 years."

Hu Yuhang, who runs a business specialising in humanoid robot heads, added: "Within 10 years, we might interact with robots and feel like they are almost human.

"Maybe in 20 years, they could walk normally and perform tasks like a human."