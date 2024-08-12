AI robots are unlikely to wipe out the human race.

Experts have claimed that artificial intelligence cyborgs are unable to learn independently or acquire new skills and "pose no existential threat to humanity" as a result.

Researchers at the University of Bath and the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany say that the bots only have a "superficial ability" to follow instructions and will not be able to acquire new skills otherwise.

The boffins said: "They have no potential to master new skills without explicit instruction. They remain inherently controllable, predictable and safe."

The team explained that software such as ChatGPT "can be deployed without safety concerns" but conceded that the tech "can still be misused".

Dr. Harish Tayyar Madabushi, from the University of Bath, said: "The narrative that this type of AI is a threat to humanity prevents the widespread adoption of these technologies."