Robots could replace astronauts.

Lord Martin Rees thinks robots could replace astronauts

King Charles' space adviser Lord Martin Rees believes that bots could carry out missions instead of humans because of how advanced technology has become.

He also thinks that the only reasons for humans to explore space is for either an "adventure" or an "experience for wealthy people".

The Astronomer Royal argues that the costs of exploration should come out of private pockets.

Lord Rees said: "Robots are developing fast and the case for sending humans is getting weaker all the time.

"I don't think any taxpayers' money should be used to send humans into space.

"The only case for sending humans is as an adventure, an experience for wealthy people, and that should be funded privately."