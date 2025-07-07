Robots have taken part in the first artificial intelligence-powered football game.

Tsinghua University's THU Robotics battled it out against the Mountain Sea team in a three Vs three match in Beijing, China.

The event - which was held before the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Sports Games in the Chinese capital in August - was won by THU Robotics.

The final score was 5-3.

Speaking about the tournament, which took place on June 28, Dou Jing, executive director of the event's organising committee and deputy general manager of Shangyicheng Technology and Culture Group, told the Global Times: "This is the first fully autonomous AI robot football match in China.

"It represents a combination of technological innovation and industrial application, as well as an important window for bringing robots into public life and real-world scenarios."