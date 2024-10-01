Rockets fuelled by metal could make "never-ending" space exploration possible.

Rockets fuelled by metal could explore 'unreachable' areas of space

Space experts are convinced that material mined on comets and moons could be used to help spacecraft get to "regions of the universe previously thought unreachable".

Dr. Minkwan Kim, a scientist at the University of Southampton, said: "Spacecraft have limited amount of fuel because of the enormous cost and energy it takes to launch them into space. But these new thrusters are capable of being powered by any metal that can burn.

"Spacecraft could land on a comet or moon, rich in these minerals, and harvest what it needs before jetting off."

Dr. Kim, who has created thrusters for Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets, even suggests that it could lead to the discovery of alien life.

He said: "The system could help us explore new planets, seek out new life, and go where no human has gone before."