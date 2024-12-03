A big pile of Roman coins found in a building site near Worcester is thought to be worth over £100,000.

It is believed the 1,368 Iron Age and Roman coins, which were found in the Leigh and Bransford area last year, date back to Emperor Nero's reign between AD 54-68.

The vast majority of the Worcestershire Conquest Hoard are silver denarii, which were minted in Rome, and it is thought the hoard belonged to a farmer who provided livestock and grain to the Roman army.

The collection, which also includes an Iron Age stater gold coin and a pot, was declared treasure in June and the Worcestershire Heritage, Art and Museums wants to raise £6,000 to display it all.

Dr. Murray Andrews, a lecturer in British archaeology at University College London (UCL), hailed the discovery as the "most miraculous thing" he has seen "over the last 100 years".

He said: "It's an important piece of archaeology.

"It tells us about what was happening here 2,000 years ago when the Malvern hills were maybe the boundary of the Roman Empire."