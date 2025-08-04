A volcano in eastern Russia has erupted for the first time in nearly 500 years.

Krasheninnikov volcano has erupted for the first time in nearly 500 years

Ash clouds shot into the sky as Krasheninnikov - which is named after explorer Stepan Krasheninnikov - became active on August 2, just days after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30.

According to the US-based Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program, the volcano - located in Kronotsky Nature Reserve to the south of Lake Kronotskoye - last erupted around 1550.

Krasheninnikov has a large caldera about 12km in diameter, which has two overlapping cones, each topped with a crater.

No ashfall has landed in places where Russian citizens live, and the huge plume above the volcano is moving "eastward" towards the "Pacific Ocean".

Accompanying the eruption of Krasheninnikov on August 2 was a 7.0-magnitude earthquake, as well as a tsunami warning for three areas of Kamchatka.

The tsunami warning has now been lifted.

In a Telegram post, Kamchatka's emergencies ministry wrote: "The plume is spreading eastward from the volcano toward the Pacific Ocean.

"There are no populated areas along its path, and no ashfall has been recorded in inhabited localities."