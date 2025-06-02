People should only drink one large glass of wine per year.

Leading scientist Professor David Nutt, a former UK government drug tsar, claims that studies reveal that the maximum amount of wine a person should be drinking a year is 250ml.

The boffin suggests that alcohol would fail modern food safety standards if it had been invented today as a result of the harm it does to the body.

Professor Nutt - who was sacked from his role as an advisor to Gordon Brown's government in 2009 for claiming that ecstasy and LSD were less dangerous than booze - told the Instant Genius podcast: "I can accept that 40,000 years of alcohol use is precedence but if we invented it today we wouldn't have that precedence.

"So what would we do? Well, what we would do is you put your alcohol through food safety testing and it would fail.

"It would fail because the maximal recommended amount of alcohol any individual should consume in a year, based on the toxicology, is a large glass of wine per year.

"That's why they had to exempt it, because you couldn't put it through normal testing, so that tells you how relatively harmful alcohol is."