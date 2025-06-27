Scientists are attempting to create human DNA.

Teams from the Universities of Cambridge, Oxford, Manchester and Kent, as well as Imperial College London, are set to spend five years writing genetic code.

Called the SynHG project - which has £10 million funding behind it from the Wellcome Trust, a science charitable foundation - the group of scientists, hope to make human genetic code from raw chemicals.

The project will be led by Jason Chin from Cambridge's Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology.

However, some people have raised ethical concerns about synthetic genomics - the field in which "new, engineered organisms and cells designed to have a specific function" are created - such as "designer babies"

On the other hand, those who back synthetic genomics say learning how to construct DNA will improve people's understanding of human biology.

The supporters also think it could pave the way for treating diseases that do not currently have a cure.