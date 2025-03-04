Scientists have created a banana that remains fresh for 24 hours after it is opened.

A new banana stays fresh for 24 hours

Experts at the British biotech company Tropic have altered the yellow fruit's genetics so it can remain firm and fresh for about a day after it is opened.

The scientists have worked out how to target the genes responsible for the enzyme called polyphenol oxidase - which causes the fruit to brown - and disable them.

The technique is different from genetic modification as it makes exact changes to an organism's existing genes without the introduction of foreign material.

Tropic's chief executive Gilad Gershon said: "No more slimy, brown bananas!

"Our variety stays fresh for at least 12 hours after peeling and slicing, and after 24 hours displays 30 per cent less browning.

"The bananas have the same taste, smell, sweetness and texture, the same everything we know and love, except the flesh doesn't go as brown as quickly. That means you can add them to fruit salads and cut-fruit products, opening up a huge new market for bananas."