Scientists have created a patch that tells people they need to drink more or less.

A glass of beer

A phone alert is triggered when a certain amount of water and alcohol has been lost through the skin - telling people they are at risk of dehydration.

Then, the individuals wearing the patch are told how much liquid they should be consuming.

Professor John A. Rogers, from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "We are now working on a more precise device to capture people's gradual daily loss of water vapour and alcohol on a hot day.

"That could help them manage their alcohol and water intake much more sensibly."