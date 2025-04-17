Scientists have discovered the "strongest evidence yet" of life on a faraway planet.

A Cambridge University team studying the atmosphere of the distant planet K2-18b have detected signs of molecules which are only produced on Earth by simple organisms.

The promising finding is the second time that NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has spotted chemicals associated with life on the planet.

Lead researcher Professor Nikku Madhusudhan told the BBC: "This is the strongest evidence yet there is possibly life out there. I can realistically say that we can confirm this signal within one to two years."

The boffin was stunned by how much gas was detected during a single observation and revealed that it could mean that the planet is "teeming with life".

Professor Madhusudhan said: "The amount we estimate of this gas in the atmosphere is thousands of times higher than what we have on Earth.

"So, if the association with life is real, then this planet will be teeming with life.

"If we can confirm that there is life on K2-18b, it should basically confirm that life is very common in the galaxy."