People should react to a one-on-one UFO encounter like they would in a road incident.

People have been told how to react during UFO encounters

Boffins have set out clear instructions in case people come face-to-face with a flying saucer that include staying calm, logging witnesses and writing notes.

The notes required include its size, shape, colour and the sort of noise it makes to ensure that there is accurate detail about the encounter.

UFO spotters said on the Psychic World website: "Panic and excitement can distort details, so remain as composed as possible.

"Many UFO sightings have logical explanations, such as satellites, drones or military aircraft.

"But key observations can help determine if what you saw is truly out of the ordinary."

A study by the US Pentagon said that "most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena, and the result of misidentification".