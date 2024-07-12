Scientists have taken a huge step towards bringing the woolly mammoth back to life.

The woolly mammoth could be brought back from the dead

A group of international experts have been able to successfully reconstruct the chromosomes of a 52,000-year-old creature that was excavated in Siberia in 2018 after being freeze-dried by the weather shortly after it had died.

It is the first time that boffins have been able to do such a thing on such an ancient sample.

This could aid efforts to 'de-extinct' the woolly mammoth as it allows a DNA comparison between the beast and modern elephants.

Professor Thomas Gilbert, co-author of the research at the University of Copenhagen, said: "These results have obvious consequences for contemporary efforts aimed at woolly mammoth de-extinction."