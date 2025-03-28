Scientists want to grow 'spare' human bodies in a real-life Frankenstein's lab.

A trio of experts at Stanford University have proposed the idea that 'bodyoids' could "revolutionise" medicine in an article for the MIT Technology Review.

The bodyoids would be physiologically identical to a normal human but engineered not to have consciousness or experience pain.

The experts claim that modern medical science is being restricted by a lack of "ethically sourced human bodies" and suggest that bodyoids could be an "unlimited source" of organs, tissues and cells that can be used in lifesaving transplants.

The trio - Dr. Carsten Charlesworth, Professor Henry Greely and Professor Hiromitsu Nakauchi - are aware of the ethical concerns but are convinced that the benefits to the human race outweigh these.

They say: "Many will find the concept grotesque or appalling.

"And for good reason. We have an innate respect for human life in all its forms. We do not allow broad research on people who no longer have consciousness or, in some cases, never had it."

The boffins concluded: "Caution is warranted, but so is bold vision; the opportunity is too important to ignore."