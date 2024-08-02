Scientists are planning to send frozen samples of endangered animals to the Moon to make sure humanity survives global catastrophe.

Animal samples could be send to the Moon for the sake of humanity's survival

Experts have proposed a 'biorepository' on the lunar surface to safeguard the frozen cells of species ranging from mammals to amphibians.

Should life on Earth be wiped out, the cells could be cloned to create new life on the moon and ensure the survival of civilisation.

The Moon is far enough away from our planet to survive a climate disaster that would wipe out most animals and also has cold enough temperatures to keep the animal cell samples frozen.

Mary Hagedorn, lead author of the research and a cryobiologist at Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington D.C., said: "Initially, a lunar biorepository would target the most at-risk species on Earth today.

"But our ultimate goal would be to cryopreserve most species on Earth."