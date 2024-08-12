Scientists have recreated the perfume of Julius Caesar.

The Roman dictator is believed to have worn a fragrance called 'Telinum' that was made from flowers, fruits, oils and 'gladiator sweat'.

A team of scientists have attempted to recreate it themselves and concluded that his perfume is likely to have contained a mix of mint, rose, lemon, bergamot, lavender, jasmine, water lily, violet, oud cedarwood and amber.

The perspiration of gladiators was the final ingredient and was regarded as a high honour as it contained the blood of the warriors.

Boffins recreated this by using patchouli, a type of plant that is popular amongst the health-conscious.

The team at The Scent Culture and Tourism Association (SCTA) said: "What Caesar smelled like, what was in his perfume, where he got his perfume or who had made it for him had always been a matter of great curiosity.

"According to information provided by both ancient writers and works of his close friends, the contents of his perfumes have been largely determined."