Children who stare at screens have smaller brains

MRI scans of preschoolers show thinner grey matter in areas tied to language, memory and empathy - with heavy screen users falling behind in reading and attention skills.

Even toddlers with three hours of daily screen time can lag behind when it comes to vocabulary and pre-school readiness.

Leading paediatricians fear that real-world play is being removed from children's lives in favour of screens and have warned that tots who spend seven to eight hours fixated on screens per day are at risk of tunnel vision and concentration issues.

The stiffening of eye muscles can lead to behaviour problems that are often confused with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Sir Cary Cooper, a psychology professor at the University of Manchester, said: "Children are using these devices and they are not learning social and non-verbal skills that we pick up from interacting, face-to-face, with other people."