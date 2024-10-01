Lacing gossip with concern makes others see you as more likeable.

Scientists in the US have found that sprinkling a sense of worry instead of nastiness while sharing a juicy story about someone else can enhance a person's social standing.

Researchers at the University of New Mexico studied the reactions of over 700 men and women to different gossip scenarios. Their study concluded that the way in which gossip is worded alters how a person is perceived by the individual listening to the details.

For example, a gossip should say: 'Kate got really drunk over the weekend; I hope she's OK', as opposed to calling her a "drunken moron".

Lead researcher Tania Reynolds said: "Women who believe they are sincerely concerned about female gossip targets can effectively transmit reputation-tarnishing information about same-sex competitors, without harming their own social opportunities,

"Findings suggest that negative gossip delivered with concern effectively harms female targets' reputations while also protecting gossipers' reputations.

"Framing negative gossip with concern is socially advantageous."