A US Senator has claimed that eating radioactive shrimp could turn people into aliens.

A politician has claimed that radioactive shrimp could turn humans into aliens

Shrimp sold at stores such as Walmart were recalled recently due to possible contamination with the radioactive isotope Cesium-137 and Republican Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has made the extraordinary suggestion that those who have consumed the affected seafood are at risk of transforming into the extraterrestrial featured in Ridley Scott's 1979 film.

Standing in front of an image of the alien that famously bursts from Kane's (John Hurt) chest in the movie, Kennedy said: "This is what you could end up looking like if you eat some of the raw frozen shrimp being sent to the United States by other countries. How could you end up looking like the alien in Alien? Because the shrimp was radioactive."

The senator added: "It'll kill you, even if it doesn't turn you into the alien - if you eat this stuff, I guarantee you'll grow an extra ear."