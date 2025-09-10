Hugging somebody for seven seconds indicates a romantic interest.

Hugging for seven seconds hints at romance

A new study in Germany got 60 people - some of whom were friends while others were lovers - to repeatedly embrace one another.

Advanced AI software examined the duration of the hugs and the positioning of body parts such as knees and feet during each embrace.

The researchers revealed: "For hugging duration, a significant main effect of relationship status emerged, indicating that platonic friends hugged for a shorter average duration (2.88 seconds) than romantic couples (7.02 seconds)."

Sebastian Ocklenburg, lead author of the study at the MSH Medical School Hamburg, told Psychology Today: "The next time you want to know if someone likes you as a friend or maybe a little bit more, pay attention to how long they hug you when saying goodbye.

"Less than three seconds? You are clearly in the friend zone. Seven seconds or more? They may have more feelings for you than you may have thought."