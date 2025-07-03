The shortest day in history is coming this summer.

Earth will spin faster than ever this summer

Astrophysicist Graham Jones, of the University of London, says that the planet's rotation will speed up significantly on either July 9, July 22 or August 5.

Time is predicted to drop on these days by 1.30, 1.38 or 1.51 milliseconds, respectively.

Even though these changes are tiny, they will affect everything from satellite systems and GPS accuracy to how time is measured itself.

Scientists have been left baffled by the planet's acceleration.

Leonid Zotov, a scientist at Moscow State University, said: "Nobody expected this, the cause of this acceleration is not explained."

Boffins have noticed that Earth has been spinning slightly faster than usual since 2020 but the cause is still a mystery.

Our planet normally takes 24 hours - or exactly 86,400 seconds - to complete a full rotation but this isn't always perfect.

The rotation tends to shift by a few milliseconds over time as Earth's spin is influenced by natural forces such as earthquakes and ocean currents.

The fastest recorded day in history so far was July 5, 2024, when Earth spun 1.66 milliseconds faster than the standard 24 hours.