Showering wrong can cause skin irritation

Research by shower gel firm Original Source has revealed that two out of five people surveyed said they scrub themselves with soap before they use shampoo and conditioner.

However, one in 20 said they use conditioner first, shower gel second and then shampoo.

But the brand said the right way for people to wash themselves - and to avoid skin irritation - is to use shampoo first, then conditioner and then shower gel.

Alice Plimmer, a refreshment lead at Original Source, said: "There's so much more to a shower than getting yourself as clean as possible."

It comes as scientists have also revealed the formula for the perfect bath - 8pm on a Sunday with a water temperature of 39.8C.

A British Gas spokesman said: "Baths are known to improve how you sleep and aid relaxation.

"You can practically feel your troubles floating away."