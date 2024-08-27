Singing 'Amazing Grace' can reverse the effects of heart disease.

Scientists have made the discovery that performing the much-loved hymn for 10 minutes can help cure heart problems and also found that belting out the Beatles classic 'Hey Jude' and Dolly Parton's hit 'Jolene' can provide a similar cardiac boost.

Experts in the US studied the impact of singing a number of different songs on the blood vessels of older people suffering from heart disease.

'Amazing Grace' is particularly effective because songs with a huge chorus have a positive effect on endothelial function - the rate at which oxygen-rich blood flows around the heart.

Researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin said: "The physiological demands of singing are comparable with walking at a moderately brisk pace and we found that 'Amazing Grace' had the largest effect."