Singles could soon be sending robot clones of themselves on dates.

Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of the dating app Bumble, thinks that millions of lazy singletons could soon use AI to do all of the hard work in the search for romance.

Herd said: "Your AI dating concierge could go and date for you, with other dating concierges.

"You could in the near future share your insecurities and it could help you train yourself into a better way of thinking.

"And then you don't have to talk to 600 people.

"It will scan all of San Francisco for you and say, 'These are the three people you really ought to meet'."

Herd added that she wishes for AI to help people "create more healthy and equitable relationships".