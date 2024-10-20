Signs of ageing could be slowed as a result of new skin research.

A team of experts on The Human Cell Atlas project have been able to reproduce a small amount of skin in the lab in their attempts to understand how every single part of the human body is created and believe that it can be used to keep people looking youthful for longer.

The team's skin reproduction could also be utilised artificially in transplants and to prevent scarring.

Professor Muzlifah Haniffa, one of the project's leaders at the Wellcome Sangar Institute in Cambridge, said: "If we can manipulate the skin and prevent ageing we will have fewer wrinkles.

"If we can understand how cells change from their initial development to ageing in adulthood you can then try and say, 'How do I rejuvenate organs, make the heart younger, how do I make the skin younger?'"