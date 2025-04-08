A skincare company has released an edible beans-on-toast-flavoured soap bar to drive awareness of hygiene poverty.

The Goodwash Company has created an edible beans-on-toast soap bar

The Goodwash Company, located in Barry, South Wales, spent a year making the product - which is made from cacao butter, organic oat flour, avocado oil, paprika and beans and toast flavouring - for The Hygiene Bank.

The charity receives donated toiletries, such as shampoo, toothpaste and laundry detergent, and its community partners, including projects, distribute them to children and families in need.

People interested in the unique product can purchase one online for £15 - and all proceeds go straight to The Hygiene Bank.

Mandy Powell, the owner of The Goodwash Company, has even revealed Michelin star chefs have got in touch asking for some bars to help promote the firm's campaign.

She told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "There's been about ten Michelin star chefs that have requested the soap bar.

"It's quite fun, but there is a serious message behind it."