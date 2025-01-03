Good sleep helps people stick to their New Year's resolutions.

Sleepy people are more likely to break their New Year's resolutions

Many have started 2025 with intentions to eat more healthily or be more cautious with their money but YouGov have found that a third of individuals are likely to have given up on their resolutions by February.

Experts at the University of Surrey have now discovered that people slip back into their old habits when they are tired.

Researchers studied over 100 people for a week and texted them at random points to discover what they were doing and gauge levels of sleepiness.

Those getting less sleep were more likely to be watching TV rather than exercising and eating junk food instead of healthier meals.

Dr. Benjamin Gardner, director of the Habit Application and Theory group at the university, said: "When we're trying to make positive changes to our behaviour, feeling drowsy can put us at real risk of lapsing back into our old, unwanted habits.

"Lapsing can cause us to lose confidence in our ability to change and make us give up."