Sleeping on your side can prevent memory loss in later life.

A sleep expert claims that resting to the side is a better way of flushing out toxins from the brain that can cause memory decline and Alzheimer's disease - regardless of whether a person is facing left or right.

Lev Fomchenkov, the CEO of online supplement reseller Cosmic Nootropic, said: "Most people think about sleep in terms of duration, i.e, getting those recommended eight hours.

"However, position may also play an important role in brain health."

The expert explained that side-sleeping allows the glymphatic system - the brain's waste clearance pathway that is at its most active when a person is asleep - to operate more efficiently and flush out toxic proteins.

Fomchenkov said: "When you sleep on your side, gravity actually helps the cerebrospinal fluid circulate more effectively through your brain tissue.

"This improved flow means better clearance of those harmful proteins that can accumulate and contribute to cognitive decline.

"This includes proteins like beta-amyloid and tau, which are linked to Alzheimer's disease when they build up over time."