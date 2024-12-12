A slice of cake or a chocolate bar is good for the heart.

Cake can be good for the heart

A study has found that those who indulge their sweet tooth four times a week are at a lower risk of heart disease or stroke compared to those who have sugar-free diets.

Data from almost 70,000 adults in Sweden found that sugar from fizzy drinks were more dangerous to health than biscuits or pastries.

Suzanne Janzi, lead author of the study at Lund University, said: "It is important to consider not just the amount of sugar consumed, but its source and context.

"Our findings suggest that extremely low sugar intake may not be necessary or beneficial for heart health."

She added: "Context also matters - treats are often enjoyed in social settings or special occasions, without necessarily being related with overall poor diet or lifestyle."