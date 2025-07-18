Slushies containing glycerol should not be drunk by children under seven

Slush machine

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) - an independent government body that protects public health and consumer interests in food in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland - has warned against the consumption of drinks containing glycerol, including the flavoured ice beverage.

Glycerol is a natural alcohol and sugar substitute that helps slushies to keep their texture by stopping liquid from turning into a solid state of matter.

And children who become sick after drinking slushies develop glycerol intoxication syndrome.

This causes the youngsters to have decreased consciousness, low blood sugar, as well as too much lactic acid or low potassium levels.

The FSA recommends that children under seven should not drink a slushie that contains glycerol.

Professor Robin May, the chief scientific adviser at the FSA, said: “As we head into the summer holidays, we want parents to be aware of the potential risks associated with slush ice drinks containing glycerol.

"While these drinks may seem harmless and side effects are generally mild, they can, especially when consumed in large quantities over a short time, pose serious health risks to young children.

“That’s why we’re recommending that children under seven should not consume these drinks at all, and children aged seven to 10 should have no more than one 350ml serving.

“We’re working closely with industry to ensure appropriate warnings are in place wherever these drinks are sold, but in the meantime, we are asking parents and carers to take extra care when buying drinks for young children, particularly during warmer months when consumption of slushies typically increases.”