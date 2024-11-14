A new study has found that smaller dog breeds are smarter.

Small breeds are believed to be more intelligent than larger dogs

Researchers at the University of Montpellier have found that miniature mutts have the biggest brains.

They analysed more than 1,000 canines from 172 different breeds and concluded that Pugs, Chihuahuas, and Pomeranians have some of the highest cognitive abilities because of their brain to body ratio, The Telegraph reports.

The study has challenged previous beliefs that larger brain size is directly linked to greater cognitive traits.

Dr. Ana Balcarcel, lead author of the study, said: “The results are actually counter-intuitive and counter to the patterns that we have seen throughout the evolution of the mammalian brain.

“Throughout time, most animals have increased their relative brain size. The hypothesis is that a bigger brain helps us to survive, it helps us to out-compete other animals.

“In the dog, it’s exactly the opposite – in this one way that we are measuring cognitive ability.”