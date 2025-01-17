Smokers are more likely to quit if they are rewarded for doing so.

Smokers will give up if offered financial rewards

A new study has revealed that incentives are particularly effective for pregnant women, who are twice as likely to give up when offered financial sweeteners.

Campaigners argue that the "clear evidence" should result in a widespread roll-out of reward schemes for pregnant smokers.

A team of scientists at the University of East Anglia analysed 48 studies on the topic - involving more than 21,000 participants - that tested different reward schemes to help smokers quit.

For every 100 people who received financial inducements, 10 people were likely to give up smoking for six months or longer, compared to just seven in 100 people who did not get any monetary incentives.

Professor Caitlin Notley, lead author of the study at the University of East Anglia's Norwich Medical School, said: "Smoking is the leading preventable cause of ill health and early death worldwide and quitting smoking is vitally important to help people live in good health for longer.

"We wanted to find out if giving people rewards helps them to quit smoking in the long term.

"We are now very confident that incentives help people, and pregnant people, to quit smoking better than not offering incentives.

"The evidence also demonstrates that the effectiveness of incentives lasts even after rewards have stopped."