Eating a small handful of nuts each day can stave off dementia.

Eating nuts fends off dementia

A team of Spanish and Portuguese experts have discovered that eating just 30g of unsalted and unprocessed nuts reduced the risk of the brain condition by 12 per cent.

The benefits are most significant for women, those over the age of 60 and those without other dementia risk factors including obesity and high alcohol consumption.

The survey from the University of Castilla-La Mancha and University of Porto analysed more than 50,000 Brits over seven years, drawing on data from the UK Biobank study and Oxford WebQ questionnaire.

Bridget Benelam, from the British Nutrition Foundation, told The Mail on Sunday newspaper: "This is a really important finding given that dementia is the biggest killer in the UK. Nuts are nutrient-rich, containing fats, protein, fibre and a range of micronutrients.

"Given that nuts are also associated with reduced risk of heart disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes, they are a great food to include as part of a healthy diet."