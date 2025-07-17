Two social media chefs have become Guinness World Record holders for creating the world's biggest scotch egg.

Phoenix Ross and Oli Paterson with their scotch egg

Phoenix Ross and Oli Paterson cooked the gigantic 17 lb 3.48 oz snack - which is larger than a bowling ball - in Enfield, London, on June 17.

The pair broke the original record of 13 lb 10 oz, which had stood for almost 20 years.

To qualify for the title, the egg had to follow the traditional method - including a fully intact yolk.

After the duo's first attempt fell apart mid-fry, they used a whole ostrich egg (11.5 cm width), wrapped it in sausage meat (6 cm thick), coated it in breadcrumbs, and then deep-fried the scotch egg (79.5 cm circumference).

As the ostrich shell was sturdy, Phoenix and Oli cut it open with a sword, and served up mini versions for scale, and rolled the giant egg into burritos to freeze for later.

The pair said: "Oh my god, it’s beautiful."