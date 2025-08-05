A South Korean school is putting scholarships worth hundreds up for grabs to pupils who can climb mountains.

A school in South Korea is offering scholarships to pupils who can climb mountains

Over 1,000 students at Seoul National University have registered for the Misan Mountain Hiking Scholarship, which is offering up to $540.

The scheme - which has 70 spots and is currently considering more than 1,400 applicants who applied between July 8 to July 18 - can give $216 in scholarship funding to pupils who can climb three mountains by the end of 2025.

And $540 will be handed to those thrill-seeking students who can climb six mountains.

However, the pupils will need to climb the mountains listed in Black Yak's 100 Famous Mountains and 100+ Famous Mountains scattered throughout South Korea - including Hallasan, Jirisan, and Seoraksan.

And the students cannot use cable cars or gondolas to assist them in their mammoth treks.

Applicants need to submit evidence of their climbs using the Black Yak app.

Seoul National University said: "The scholarship reflects the donor's desire to foster healthy individuals with a spirit of challenge and community spirit."