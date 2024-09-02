Space cities could be constructed on the Moon.

Experts in South Korea are convinced that bricks moulded from microwaved stardust could produce materials on site and boost humanity's hopes of living on the lunar surface.

The scientists said: "NASA has announced the Artemis Mission aiming for a long-term presence on the lunar surface. However, infrastructure expansion such as lunar base construction plays a vital role.

"Yet transporting construction materials from Earth to the lunar surface via landers incurs a significant cost of $1.2 million per kilogram.

"To solve this problem Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology has developed technology for producing construction materials using in-situ resources from the Moon."

Meanwhile, it was revealed recently that space fanatics could be able to watch TV coverage from the Moon when man returns there for the first time in over 50 years for the Artemis III mission.

Boffins are testing a communication method that uses a laser beam to connect ground control on Earth to astronauts in orbit.