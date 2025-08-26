A squirrel is getting its own Topps trading card.

Squirrel

The furry star caused a stir when it ran onto the field during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox on Friday (22.08.25), which caused a halt in play at Yankee Stadium.

Now, Toops has confirmed over the weekend that a new Topps Now card has been created to honour the intruder.

The card - which was listed for $8.99 and had already sold out by Monday (25.08.25) - reads: "It's nuts!

"Furry friend takes mound at Yankee Stadium."

Yaknees pitcher Max Fried was on the mound when the squirrel ran out, and he has revealed his initial thoughts in the moment.

He told MLB.com: "That's the first time it's happened to me. My first reaction was, 'Don't do anything that might embarrass you.'

"I thought it was just going to run around, but it came straight to me and went in the little hole I created on the mound."

In footage from the game, Fried and the animal can be seen having a stare-down.

He added: "At one point, I think I just said, 'OK, buddy, let's go'. He just did his thing. It's definitely a little strange, but it's all in good fun."

Play was able to resume once the critter reached the foul zone, while the squirrel was last seen leaving through a chain-link fence near the scoreboard.