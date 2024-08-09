Personality could be the key to happiness.

A stable personality makes a person happier with life

Scientists have attempted to answer the eternal question about living a happy life and have concluded that being emotionally stable and extroverted is more important than earning a lot of money or having a toned body.

The findings were revealed after boffins delved into the lives of more than 20,000 people - analysing factors such as career choices, relationships and appearance.

Dr. Rene Mottus, lead author of the research at the University of Edinburgh, said: "It turns out people's life satisfaction is even more about their personality than we thought.

"Personality tends to be stable, gradually shaped by a mix of thousands of experiences and genetic factors. So, the more satisfaction is about personality, the less it is expected to react to life's ebb and flow."

He added: "Broadly speaking, more satisfied people were more emotionally stable, extraverted and conscientious. But more specifically, those satisfied with their life felt understood, excited and decisive, while less satisfied people felt envious, bored, used, unable, and unrewarded."