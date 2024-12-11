A scientific sandwich that may cure hangovers has been developed by a TV doctor.

Dr. Zoe Williams has come up with a sandwich to cure hangovers

Dr. Zoe Williams has created a bacon, egg and avocado sandwich on wholemeal (half and half) bread - as it all contains nutrients to correct the salt, sugar and protein levels that may have declined after drinking booze.

She told MailOnline: "With a half and half bread, you still get protein and the fibre, which offers a combination of both immediate energy and the slow-releasing type.

"[Bacon] can help that kind of foggy brain that you have with the hangover.

"Some experts say even just the smell of bacon can technically start to help the brain recuperate.

"[With eggs], it doesn't matter how you cook it.

"Eggs are full of nutrients [B12, protein, vitamins A and D] that are specifically good for curing a hangover."

Avocados are packed with vitamins and minerals, which can balance the amount of electrolytes in a hungover person's system.