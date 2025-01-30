Starbucks' Frappuccinos could put people at risk of getting dementia.

Dr. Robert Love thinks Starbucks Frappuccinos could increase a person's risk of dementia

Neuroscientist Dr. Robert Love explained how a large helping of the sugary beverage - which is made from blended ice, coffee, milk and flavoured syrups - can be bad for brain health and claimed it could bring on the degenerative condition - which causes a decline in thinking and memory skills.

Speaking in a video shared with his 1.4 million Instagram followers, the Florida-based researcher said: "These are really bad.

"Number one because they have way too much caffeine; they have 300, 400 milligrams of caffeine - that's way too much.

"A cup of coffee is about 100 - you want to be in the one to two under range.

"So, too much caffeine can be too stimulating.

"And then number two, they're loaded with sugar, and that amount of sugar and that amount of caffeine is not good for your heart, it's not good for your blood vessels, and it's just not good for your brain.

"So, avoid that."

As an alternative, Dr. Love recommended people try black coffee or matcha because they are "great for your brain".

He also advised people to drink organic coffee because "conventional coffee can be loaded with pesticides and pesticides can be damaging to your brain".