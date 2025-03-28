Straight men have an innate love of breasts.

Researchers have long debated the root cause of the male fixation on the female organs and a team from the University of Wroclaw in Poland set out to answer the question by studying the Dani tribe of Western New Guinea, Indonesia.

Until 20 years ago, it was normal for Dani women to go topless but most began to cover up as Western influence spread.

The study centred on 40 older Dani men who came of age when toplessness was standard and 40 younger males who grew up when women were covering up and found that it made no difference to their lust for the female bust.

The study, which was published in Archives of Sexual Behaviour, concluded: "The two groups did not differ in terms of how frequently they touch their partner's breasts during sexual intercourse, (or) how sexually aroused they feel when they see naked female breasts."