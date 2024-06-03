Ozempic can cause people to take unnecessary risks.

Scientists have discovered a bizarre side effect of the weight loss drug as the jabs can make people act "out of character" and lead to hasty divorce filings.

Boffins say that the Ozempic jabs are linked to a change in levels of dopamine - a brain chemical that is involved in feelings of pleasure and reward - and think that this could be responsible for the strange side effects.

They add that patients should be made aware of this and warned against making life-changing decisions as a result.

Professor Raymond Playford, an expert in molecular medicine at the University of West London, told the MailOnline: "We have some patients suddenly filing for divorce or splitting up from what seemed to be stable relationships and changing their home situation such as moving house on short notice.

"We have not seen excessive gambling or sexual activity in patients to date but we wouldn't be surprised if this was happening."